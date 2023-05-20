Corrado Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,375 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Masco in the third quarter worth $80,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Masco in the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Masco in the third quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,199 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masco Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAS. Jefferies Financial Group raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.71.

MAS opened at $52.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. Masco’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

