Corrado Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $233.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.94. The company has a market cap of $437.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

