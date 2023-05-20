Corrado Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,905,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 682,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,732,000 after acquiring an additional 151,232 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,144,000 after acquiring an additional 39,892 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 393,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 336,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after acquiring an additional 132,292 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

QEFA stock opened at $71.22 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $71.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.25.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.