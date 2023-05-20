Corrado Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.51. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $122.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 71.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

