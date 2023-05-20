Corrado Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.30 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $54.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.86.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

