Corrado Advisors LLC Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 929,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,240,000 after buying an additional 124,739 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 45,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $79.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $460,859.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,045 shares of company stock valued at $13,169,831 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

