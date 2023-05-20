Cosmos Price Hits $10.58 on Major Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.03 billion and approximately $80.53 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $10.58 or 0.00039376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00054341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019544 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006161 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

