Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) CIO Acquires $45,949.44 in Stock

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) CIO Shaul Kuba bought 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.96 per share, for a total transaction of $45,949.44. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 9,079,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,033,561.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shaul Kuba also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

On Wednesday, May 17th, Shaul Kuba bought 17,706 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $87,644.70.

On Friday, May 12th, Shaul Kuba bought 11,705 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $55,130.55.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Shaul Kuba purchased 18,600 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $82,212.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Shaul Kuba purchased 18,600 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $81,282.00.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.13.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.94%.

CMCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 144.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,526,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.