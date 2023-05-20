Critical Contrast: Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) versus Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -75.78% Sintx Technologies -481.33% -88.02% -53.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Nemaura Medical and Sintx Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Nemaura Medical presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 884.85%. Sintx Technologies has a consensus target price of $136.00, indicating a potential upside of 8,966.67%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Nemaura Medical.

This table compares Nemaura Medical and Sintx Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical $500,000.00 38.15 -$13.89 million ($0.56) -1.18 Sintx Technologies $1.56 million 3.77 -$12.04 million N/A N/A

Sintx Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Nemaura Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Nemaura Medical has a beta of -0.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats Sintx Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app. The company was founded by Dewan Fazlul Hoque Chowdhury on December 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Sintx Technologies

SINTX Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

