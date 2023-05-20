Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE CRT opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $30.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRT. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $780,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 817.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 347.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

