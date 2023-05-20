CSFB Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$149.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target cut by CSFB from C$151.00 to C$149.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an overweight rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$151.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Fundamental Research set a C$140.25 price objective on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$142.20.

TSE RY opened at C$127.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$176.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$116.75 and a 1 year high of C$140.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$130.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$132.29.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.92 by C$0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5522252 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.88, for a total transaction of C$565,320.60.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

