CSFB Increases National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$116.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CSFB from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NA. CIBC upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$105.32.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

TSE NA opened at C$102.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$98.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$97.49. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$82.16 and a 12 month high of C$104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.41 by C$0.15. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of C$2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.62 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8509804 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 41.01%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

