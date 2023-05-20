CTS (NYSE:CTS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

NYSE CTS opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.17. CTS has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.75.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. CTS had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $145.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CTS will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CTS by 140.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CTS by 516.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in CTS by 39.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CTS during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

