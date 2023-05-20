Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Downgraded to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark cut shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CURLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Curaleaf Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CURLF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 321,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,286. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.21 million. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curaleaf will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

