Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Downgraded to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark cut shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
CURLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.
Curaleaf Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CURLF traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 321,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,286. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.23.
About Curaleaf
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.
