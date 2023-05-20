Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LON:CREI – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 92.60 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 92.90 ($1.16). Approximately 540,476 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 477,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.90 ($1.18).

Custodian Property Income REIT Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 91.51. The company has a market cap of £406.46 million, a P/E ratio of 658.57 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Custodian Property Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Custodian Property Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Custodian Property Income REIT

In other Custodian Property Income REIT news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £57,850 ($72,466.49). Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

