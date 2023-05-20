CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVI stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.50. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Energy

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.28. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.