CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Insider Charles Mcwherter Sells 21,749 Shares

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $197,480.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $136,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

CBAY stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 13,862.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,224,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,765 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194,262 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,800,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3,439.1% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,718,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.