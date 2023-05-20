CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CBAY. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.57.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $888.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19.

Insider Transactions at CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 112,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,569.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $197,480.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 112,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $1,070,569.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,672. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

