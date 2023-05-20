Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CTO Ming Yan Sells 20,000 Shares

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $143,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,870,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,587,155.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ming Yan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $194,200.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $218,800.00.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $16.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $48.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.87 million. Analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTKB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $18,982,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cytek Biosciences by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 827,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after buying an additional 194,116 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Cytek Biosciences by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

