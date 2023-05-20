Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Down 5.1%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.79. Approximately 494,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,051,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DADA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.
Dada Nexus Trading Down 3.9 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 669,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,447 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 893.2% in the third quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 467,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 420,700 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,136,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after buying an additional 696,530 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dada Nexus Company Profile
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dada Nexus (DADA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.