Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Down 5.1%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.79. Approximately 494,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,051,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DADA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $377.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.58 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 669,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,447 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 893.2% in the third quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 467,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 420,700 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,136,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after buying an additional 696,530 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

