Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.82. 1,085,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,077. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,400 shares of company stock worth $266,958. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

