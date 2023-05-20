DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Trading Down 3.3%

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.62 and last traded at C$2.67. 124,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 121,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.76.

DATA Communications Management Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$117.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.92.

DATA Communications Management Company Profile

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides marketing and workflow solutions that solve the complex branding, communications, logistics, and regulatory challenges in North America. Its solutions include DCMFlex workflow management platform to create, edit, track, and execute digital and print assets ranging from email campaigns and welcome kits to retail collateral and HR training material; ASMBL digital asset management; and print and communications management.

