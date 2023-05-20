DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $101.00

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $101.00 and traded as low as $90.99. DBS Group shares last traded at $91.26, with a volume of 102,555 shares trading hands.

DBSDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC cut DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DBS Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.2113 per share. This is a positive change from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.11%.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

