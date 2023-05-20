Decentralized Social (DESO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $106.77 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Decentralized Social coin can now be bought for about $10.14 or 0.00037473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $106.77 million and $127,228.86 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social’s launch date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

