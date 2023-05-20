Decred (DCR) Price Hits $17.10 on Major Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last week, Decred has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Decred coin can now be bought for $17.10 or 0.00063358 BTC on popular exchanges. Decred has a total market capitalization of $255.82 million and $774,635.81 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00132178 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00039332 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00026869 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003657 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000497 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,961,591 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.