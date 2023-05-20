Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.08 EPS

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08, Briefing.com reports. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $363.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.59. The firm has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $122,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 95.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.14.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

