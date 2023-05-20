DeFiChain Market Capitalization Achieves $252.21 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $252.21 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001334 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001367 BTC.
- Gala (GALA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
DeFiChain Profile
DeFiChain’s genesis date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 1,020,449,273 coins and its circulating supply is 702,807,579 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling DeFiChain
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars.
