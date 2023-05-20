Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

DCTH stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 90,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,015. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $7.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39.

Insider Activity at Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 1,280.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delcath Systems news, CEO Gerard J. Michel acquired 19,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $95,086.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,235 shares in the company, valued at $954,617.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Delcath Systems by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

See Also

