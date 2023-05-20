Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Trading 6.9% Higher

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $46.58. 11,072 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 34,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.57.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.78.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $269.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.15 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 136.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 668.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

