Delek US (NYSE:DK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.08.

Delek US Price Performance

DK stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Insider Activity

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

