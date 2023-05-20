Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Cowen reduced their target price on Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe Price Performance

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. Deluxe has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Deluxe

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deluxe in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,739,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 81.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 207,221 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 17.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,262,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,194,000 after acquiring an additional 188,788 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 222.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 248,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 171,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter worth about $2,507,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.