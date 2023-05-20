Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Cowen reduced their target price on Deluxe from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
Deluxe Price Performance
Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. Deluxe has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Deluxe
Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.
