Dent Price Up 4.8% This Week (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $86.00 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Dent Token Profile

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars.

