DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DHX. TheStreet lowered DHI Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on DHI Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on DHI Group from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

DHI Group Stock Performance

NYSE:DHX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. 89,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,794. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. DHI Group had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHI Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in DHI Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 106,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in DHI Group during the third quarter valued at $2,539,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DHI Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,989,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after buying an additional 53,581 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in DHI Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

