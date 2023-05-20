Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. reduced its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Diageo by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.81. 244,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $194.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.40.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Investec raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.89) to GBX 4,890 ($61.26) in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.10) to GBX 3,700 ($46.35) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,022.22.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.