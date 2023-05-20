Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $174.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.18.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $130.22. 1,486,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,637,000 after purchasing an additional 584,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,521,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,925 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $528,736,000 after purchasing an additional 179,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 85,618 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

