Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. Macquarie cut shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $387,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,682,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,089,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $387,268.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,682,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,089,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 289,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,366.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 102.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Digital Turbine by 90.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.47.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

