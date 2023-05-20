DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy Sells 5,863 Shares of Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $205,205.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Scott Guy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 5,600 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $196,000.00.

On Friday, March 10th, Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,400 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $224,064.00.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOCN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 89.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 43.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,172,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,742,000 after buying an additional 966,755 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 28.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth $810,000. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

