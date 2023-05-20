Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAS. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,419,000 after purchasing an additional 811,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.35. 369,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,005. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $58.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

