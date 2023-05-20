Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.88. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $119.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,615,000 after acquiring an additional 50,588 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,386,000 after buying an additional 1,452,811 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,023,000 after buying an additional 293,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,672,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

