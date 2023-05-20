Discovery Value Fund Has $22.62 Million Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Discovery Value Fund reduced its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 956,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 19,523 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health comprises 6.6% of Discovery Value Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Discovery Value Fund’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $22,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,286 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 274.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 104,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 45,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $23.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 285.51%. The company had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $29,092.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,428.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,090 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $29,092.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,428.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,591.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,423 shares of company stock worth $1,514,860 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

