DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

DISH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, February 24th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

DISH stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,790,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,058,970. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.79. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.12.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $12,440,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,767,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,832.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 4,100,000 shares of company stock worth $35,317,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in DISH Network by 3,175.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

