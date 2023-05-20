DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Announces Earnings Results

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.40 million. DLocal had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 33.59%. DLocal’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

DLocal Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DLocal stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,315. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $33.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLO. UBS Group downgraded shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of DLocal from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DLocal

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in DLocal by 53.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DLocal during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Amundi grew its position in DLocal by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DLocal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

