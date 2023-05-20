DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.40 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.
Shares of DLO opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01.
A number of brokerages have commented on DLO. Barclays began coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group cut DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DLocal from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
