DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $137.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.40 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

DLocal Price Performance

Shares of DLO opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DLO. Barclays began coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group cut DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DLocal from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal

About DLocal

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DLocal by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,016 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in DLocal by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,587,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,961,000 after purchasing an additional 109,505 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 866.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,297,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,770,000 after buying an additional 2,059,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after acquiring an additional 348,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,268,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

