Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $52.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.81. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

