Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.27.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $312.46 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $291.00 and a 1 year high of $426.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.