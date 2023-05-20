Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Evercore ISI

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Doximity from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of DOCS opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.87. Doximity has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.11.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Doximity by 1,689.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter valued at $205,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Doximity by 7.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,057,000 after acquiring an additional 119,459 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Doximity by 20.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 37,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Doximity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,043,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,179,000 after purchasing an additional 65,501 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

