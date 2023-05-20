Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

RDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

RDY stock opened at $53.49 on Thursday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52-week low of $49.79 and a 52-week high of $61.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Stories

