Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
RDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance
RDY stock opened at $53.49 on Thursday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52-week low of $49.79 and a 52-week high of $61.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
