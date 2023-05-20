Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target Cut to C$35.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Unlimited Stock Down 1.9 %

TSE DRM traded down C$0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching C$21.41. 52,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,896. Dream Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of C$21.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$882.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.82.

Dream Unlimited Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is presently 14.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Michael Lockwood Hughes sold 40,403 shares of Dream Unlimited stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.72, for a total transaction of C$998,762.16. Corporate insiders own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

