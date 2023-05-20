Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.

Shares of DRVN opened at $26.38 on Friday. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 119.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $539.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.19 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 1.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays began coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1,790.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

