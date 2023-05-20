DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. DXC Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.80-4.05 EPS.

DXC Technology Stock Up 2.5 %

DXC stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $69,385,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 993.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,697,000 after buying an additional 620,408 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,310,000 after buying an additional 600,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,927,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,625,000 after buying an additional 232,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in DXC Technology by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,451,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,107,000 after acquiring an additional 199,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About DXC Technology

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.